Star Beer Rewards Star Gold Promo Winners

Some winners with their prizes

Ghana’s liquid gold, Star Beer, has rewarded nine customers in the ongoing Star Win Gold Promotion with 2.5g gold bars each.

The promotion, which was launched earlier this month, seeks to reward loyal consumers with gold bars.

Dzutor Kosi Kente (Tema), Ali Seidu (Tema), Habil Mukhwana (Lashibi) and Price Amofa (Tema) are part of the first batch of winners.

The rest are Richard Adekomi (Amakom), Henry Mensah (Suame), Peter Arthur (Asawase), Vivian Danso (Manhyia Sarbo Zongo) and Andrews Amoah (Dichemso Manhyia District).

At a brief and colorful event held at the forecourt of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited, Marketing Manager for Lagers at Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Mr Carsten Schemmer, expressed appreciation to customers of Star Beer for their loyalty.

The promotion is one of the company’s ways of rewarding its customers for their many years of loyalty, he explained.

“In line with our two consecutive years of winning the prestigious Monde Gold International award for the quality taste of Star Beer, we are using this opportunity to share this gold with Ghanaians,” he said.

Mr Schemmer indicated that there are over 190 gold bars yet to be won in the promotion.

He assured other winners outside Accra and Kumasi to be patient since their gold prizes will be delivered to them through Fedex.

Speaking on the dynamics, he explained that consumers just have to open a refreshing Star Beer, look under the crown cork and if one finds Gold inscribed under the crown cock, all they have to do is to call the dedicated phone number on the neck label.

“The gold will be delivered to the winners by our gold partners – PMMC Jewelry.”

The Star Win Gold promotion, which is expected to run until February 2018, offers consumers an opportunity to win over GH¢3 million worth of amazing prizes, including gold bars and free drinks of Star Beer.

Brewed from the finest quality of barley, malt and hops, Star Beer does not only offer every true beer drinker the richest and most refreshing taste in beer, but also celebrates life’s journey and those uniquely Ghanaian values which help you along the way.