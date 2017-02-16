Staff Of GIMPA On Strike Over Election Of Deputy Rector

Senior lecturers and staff at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), are on strike.

They have resolved to stay out of the lecture halls and other offices until a substantive Deputy Rector is elected.

A convocation to elect a Deputy Rector today [Thursday], was called off by the acting Registrar, Julius Atikpui, who explained in a letter that the decision was reached in consultation with the Ministry of Education, and the National Council for Tertiary Education.

However, the staff believe the decision to cancel the convocation is a deliberate one to frustrate the process, hence the notice of a strike.

According to a mail sent to all staff members and seen by Citi News, “the decision to strike arose from the failure by GIMPA Management to conform to a key element of voting to elect a Deputy Rector today as provided within the road map of 31st January, 2017.”

It further added that,“the behaviour by Management is contrary to the advice of the lawyers.”

The letter also asked staff members to be bold and resilient in the decision taken. “Please be bold and conform to this directive.

This applies to both administrative, teaching and supporting staff. The strike action will remain in force until we have a satisfactory resolution; a Deputy Rector is elected.” Meanwhile, some students of the institution have expressed worry about the latest development.

