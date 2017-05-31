SSUE To Promote Ghanaian Music @ MIDEM

SSUE

Afro-pop singer Susan Serwah Amoakohene, known in the world music scene as SSUE, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of Marché International du Disque et de l’Edition Musicale (MIDEM) to be held in Cannes, France, from June 7 to 9, 2017.

Noted for her self-confidence and poise on stage, she is set to perform a variety of music genres ranging from Afro-pop, cyncos and Afrobeat that have been laced with contemporary Ghanaian rhythms.

SSUE will be performing at a musical concert dubbed ‘Jazz, Rhythm & Blues’ on June 7 and 9 at the Cotton Club in Cannes.

She is expected to thrill invited guests with songs on her previous and upcoming album titled ‘Explosion Of My Life’ which will be launched at the event.

The musical concert which will feature some selected top international music stars is being organised to welcome participants who will attend this year’s edition of the MIDEM festival.

The line-up of artistes, by all indications, is one of the toughest, parading the likes of Sally Night from UK, Xavier Keyz from the USA, Gerald Clarke from South Africa, Max Hoba from South Africa and E.D Lipinski from France.

It would be a tough call for anyone seeking competition, but SSUE, blessed with sweet yet powerful voice, is ready to claim the title as the best performer.

Her management team, headed by Kofi Amoakohene, underscored that the programme is to help the artiste reach billions of people on a stage usually reserved for established international artistes.

SSUE has shared stages at various times with artistes like Becca, Osibisa, Yinka Davis, Steve Bedi, Pat Thomas, Jimmy Beckley, Kojo Osew, among others.

By George Clifford Owusu