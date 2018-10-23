SSUE Headlines ‘Commotion Concert’ In December

SSUE

SSUE will headline the maiden edition an event dubbed ‘Commotion Concert’, which will take place on Saturday, December 1 at Alliance Française in Accra.

The concert, which is being organised by Scratch Studios & Music Publishing, is meant to bring Ghanaian music fans together, have fun, dance and interact with SSUE and other celebrities who will grace the show.

Although much has not been disclosed as to which artistes will be performing alongside SSUE, organisers say there will be a lot of surprises to keep the fans entertained.

“Measures have been put in place to bring on the bill France based Ghanaian artiste to complement the show,” the organisers added.

They assured music fans that they are working hard to ensure that the concert remains one of the best musical shows on the country’s entertainment calendar.

SSUE, the headline artiste is expected to deliver an hour-and-half non-stop performance that will see her entertain music fans with all her hit songs such as ‘Bum Bum’, ‘Should I’, ‘Respond’, ‘Broken Mirrors’, ‘Diamonds’, ‘Don’t Talk’, ‘Explosion’, ‘Crush On You’, ‘Bome Komo Dɛ Ft. Pat, among others.

Her current album, ‘Explosion Of My Life’, a blend of varieties of music inspired from various sources, is currently enjoying heavy rotation on most of the music platforms.

Afro jazz artiste Steve Bedi has been invited to share the stage with SSUE.

By George Clifford Owusu