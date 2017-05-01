SSNIT Chases Ibrahim For GH¢1m Debt

Ibrahim Mahama

The woes of Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, are far from over as the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has hauled him to court for nonpayment of his workers’ contributions.

Ibrahim and his company, Engineers and Planners Limited, were dragged before a district court in Accra over GH¢1 million unpaid SSNIT contributions of employees of the company.

The accused businessman, who is the chief executive officer of the company, is before the court with three other directors.

They are Kwadwo Aboagye-Attah (Director), Sulemana Ahmed Amidu, (Executive Director) and Sidney Audrey Steyn (Managing Director).

Mr. Ibrahim Mahama is currently being investigated by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) for reportedly issuing 44 dud cheques to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), causing the country to lose over GH¢10 million in revenue. He has been given two weeks to clear the unpaid duties to the GRA.

EOCO sources told DAILY GUIDE that Mr. Mahama has other pending cases that would make the previous ones even trivial. He’s said to have gotten away with all these alleged offences because of his relationship with then President John Mahama.

In the latest case, it is the contention of the prosecutor, Leena Adomah Boakye, that the accused persons from February to July 2015, June to August 2016 and October 2016, failed to pay to the Trust the social security contributions, which is GH¢668,754.75.

The four are facing an additional charge of failure to pay penalty of GH¢387,709.31 on the said unpaid contributions.

In the court, presided over by Ms Afua Gyakyiwaa Sackey, Sulemana denied the charges but Mr. Mahama was not present.

He was granted a self recognizance bail in the sum of GH¢10,000.

The defence team, led by Ms Nancy Amartefio, apologized for the absence of the other accused persons.

The team also disclosed that the company had settled in full the outstanding amount to the Trust.

Hearing continues on May 13, 2017.

As required by the National Pensions Act, 2008, (Act 766), an employer is expected to pay social security on behalf of the employees at the end of every month.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com