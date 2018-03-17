Squatters Vacate President’s House

The cleared area

The squatters in front of the president’s Nima residence yesterday finally moved out of the location, the day being the deadline for them to do so.

When DAILY GUIDE visited the place yesterday morning, those who had not completely removed their belongings at the time were seen mopping up, as passers-by riveted their attention on the unfolding scene.

Squatters, according to the National Security, pose a major security threat to the president.

Minister of State in-charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong, said the proximity of the traders to the president’s residence makes it difficult for personnel of National Security to do their work effectively.

“The private residence of President Akufo-Addo needs to be protected all the time whether or not he lives there…we have many people selling around the president’s residence. It is a major security threat to the president. We will be joking if we allow these people to stay there,” Mr Acheampong told Starr FM.

The squatters received compensation packages ranging from GH¢3,000 to GH¢10,000.

In a related development, the son of the late Lt Gen J.A. Ankrah told Peace FM a few days ago in the heat of various interpretations to the ejection order that he is grateful that the squatters have left the place.

He was particularly grateful to President Akufo-Addo, saying, “I am very grateful to President Akufo-Addo. I have told a few friends about this.”

On the compensation paid the squatters and the complaints by some of them that they were being ejected from a place they had lived for a long time, Ebenezer Nii Ankrah said, “If I were them I would run away with the money because they are not entitled to compensation.”

“I am still processing the papers of the land, which was bequeathed to me by my late father, information about the bequeathal was given to Mrs Mildred Ankrah before Gen Ankrah passed on.”

Ebenezer did not agree with those who said there should be a human face to the ejection, adding that “we do not put such a face to robbery because it’s wrong. They do not own the land and so have no right being there.”

“I have relevant documents to prove ownership which I brought along thinking the programme was going to be televised. The land has been for us since 1949. Justice Apaloo was the man adjudicating the matter when it was in court earlier. I went to Korle Bu one day and met a school mate who said he had come to visit his father who was ill. It turned out that my mate was Justice Apaloo’s son and so I told my father, who told me that the judge handled the case when it was in court. My father, after bequeathing the land to me, said I should regularize the documents. It is not the only land we have. We have a house near the same spot where we lived after leaving Osu where we were first when my father ceased being head of state,” he said.

He said he does not see anything wrong with the action of National Security, because as he put it ‘the president’s house should be secured. It does not matter whether it’s his private residence or not.’

According to him, if the state wants to purchase the property, he would not hesitate to sell it.

Ebenezer said he would go to the National Security headquarters to find out who claimed ownership of the land when the issue came up.

By A.R. Gomda