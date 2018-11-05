SPS Golf Rocks Achimota

Prince Edwards (8th L) with some dignitaries and golfers on Hole one

Sheer diplomacy and professionalism characterized the Strategic Power Solutions (SPS) charity invitational golf on Friday at the Achimota Golf Club.

The well attended stableford event was hosted to raise funds in support of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award & Foundation.

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, graced the occasion as a representative of the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award and Guest of Honour.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a youth empowerment program initiated in 1956 in the United Kingdom. It was initiated to prepare the youth to take up leadership roles in their societies through a non-formal education model.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a registered charity in both England and Wales number 1072453 and operates in more than 130 countries and territories.

The award helps young people and inspires them to dream beyond their geographic borders, celebrate their achievements and to enable them overcome obstacles to make a difference in their world.

With over 60 years of experience, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Awards has gained the competency to teach each of their participants in a way that is unique to them and would be the most beneficial to their present lifestyle and future aspirations.

The Earl of Wessex encouraged all invited guests and golfers to support the great cause which has helped so many children around the world and seeks to support so many more to recognise their full potential.

The Chief Executive Officer of SPS, Mr. O. Ofori Boateng, was presented with a gift from H.R.H Prince Edward as a gesture of appreciation for his continuous support of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award as both an individual and through his organisation.

SPS believes strongly in providing unlimited power to the citizens of Ghana, whether by making electricity more easily available or through social initiatives that unleash the power and potential of the youth in the country to give them the momentum to reach greater heights and further secure their future.

SPS believes and actively supports the vision and mission of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and will continue to show this support in subsequent event. SPS is a renewable energy solutions company in Ghana, with varying renewable solutions options for every client no matter the need.

SPS has West Africa’s first and largest solar manufacturing plant and with a production capacity of 32MW. Its parent company, Strategic Security Systems, has under the “Solar Lighting Programme’, distributed 1.2 million solar torch lights to farmers across cocoa, sheanut and coffee growing areas of the country.

SPS is currently partnering with government to develop the 50 MW Solar Hybrid Bui Power Authority Project.

From The Sports Desk