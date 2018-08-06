Spio-Garbrah Officially Enters NDC Presidential Race

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

Former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has officially declared his intention to contest National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race ahead of the 2020 general elections.

He made his intentions clear in a letter dated August 3 addressed to the NDC.

The former Trade Minister added in his letter to the party that he will start his campaign following the opening of nominations by the NDC’s National Executive Council (NEC).

“I wish by this letter to reiterate that I shall be a candidate to contest for the flagbearship when nomination are opened with the hopes of leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory in the 2020 General elections. On this note, I shall accordingly proceed to kick start my campaign in accordance with the decision of the NEC and the subsequent announcement of same from your office”

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah has also formally declared his bid for NDC presidential ticket.

Mr. Mensah appears unfazed by the keen competition he is likely to face in the National Democratic Congress’ presidential race in 2020.

Mr Mensah and Dr Spio Garbrah are expected to compete with the 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin and most likely former President Mahama, although the latter has not officially declared his intention to run in the polls.

Unlike his peers, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Spio-Garbrah, has already made an unorthodox start to his campaign.

He has asked NDC communicators to write an essay about him, in a bid perhaps to test his popularity.

The essay is on the theme: “Why do you think Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah will be a good leader for the NDC and a very good president of Ghana.”

94 NDC MPs endorse Mahama

Ahead of the party’s presidential election, 94 NDC Members of Parliament out of 106 have reportedly endorsed John Dramani Mahama to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

According to the leader of the 94 MPs, Edwin Nii Lantey Vandapuye, John Mahama is the only candidate who can lead the party to victory in the next polls.

-Citifmonline