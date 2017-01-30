Speech Production Grabs Fatau Keita

Fatau Keita

Tema-based music production firm, Speech Production & Music Publishing, under the leadership of Enock Agyepong, has signed on young and upcoming music star, Fatau Keita.

Fatau Keita, a singer, songwriter, guitarist and percussionist who blends the Dagomba language with highlife music, was signed a few weeks ago after weeks of negotiations between the artiste and management of Speech Productions behind closed doors.

The young musician who takes inspiration from musical heroes like Salif Keita, Youssou N’Dour, Angelique Kidjo, Fela Kuti, among others, says he is ready to rub shoulders with those already on the scene.

Fatau Keita told BEATWAVES, “I am very excited with the success of Speech Productions now and I feel being part of the label will help boost my musical career. I feel honoured to be part of this creative team.”

Being a vocalist with an amazing musical expression and intense stage performance, Fatau Keita’s live concerts are breathtaking. He is, indeed, the new sensation of Ghana and Africa.

In an interview with BEATWAVES in Accra, Fatau Keita who looks determined to win glory on both local and international music scene has promised a journey of no return, saying, “My creativity and style of music will get me there.”

He added, “I want to be different and unique. I am bringing nothing but the best of music.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Speech Production, Enock Agyepong, also expressed his excitement and added that he believes Keita has the right mental attitude and discipline to get to the top.

By George Clifford Owusu