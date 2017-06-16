Special Tahajjud Prayer For Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some Muslims in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi will hold the special Tahajjud prayer session on June 22, 2017 to seek God’s favour, protection and guidance for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to bring about the requisite transformation of Ghana’s economy.

The special prayers, which would be led by members of the Zongo for Nana & Bawumia, are to help the President and his Vice, Dr Alhaji Mahammudu Bawumia, as well as other government appointees, to adhere to good governance to benefit the citizenry.

A statement issued in Kumasi yesterday and signed by Coordinator of the group, Tanko Aminu said, “We, the members of the group, are embarking on this mission because we believe that it is within these last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan that God listens to the supplications of worshippers.”

According to the group, the Holy Month has presented an opportunity for citizens and Muslims to pray for the leaders of the country whom God has chosen to steer its affairs.

“It’s clear for everyone to see that the vision and policies of the current government are geared towards transforming lives and improving the nation’s economy,” the group stated.

It added that the special prayers should not be politicized, and therefore called on Muslim devotees and patriotic citizens to join forces with them.

The statement indicated that good governance required concerted effort to effect changes in order to bring about the needed transformation, pointing out that the development of the nation ought to be the concern of all and sundry.

“We, as citizens of the nation, have a duty to support our leaders’ effort to enable them develop the country to the expectation of everyone,” the statement disclosed.

The group said the special Tahajjud prayer session would come off at the Kumasi Central Mosque on the said date from 9:00 pm to 1:00 am.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi