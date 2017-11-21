Special Prosecutor: Each One For Himself – Fuseini

Inusah Fuseini

A former Minister under the Mahama administration Inusah Fuseini has stated he is in no way perturbed by threats of prosecution of corrupt past officials.

According to the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, each and every appointee “must be responsible for his own actions”.

With the passage of the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill, 2017 by Parliament many believe the coast is now clear for appointees of the National Democratic Congress administration to answer questions for their stewardship.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed Mahama appointees who soiled their hands will soon be hauled before the law courts.

However, in an interview with Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, the Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini said “I don’t feel threatened. I mean everybody must be responsible for his own actions. I don’t feel, I have never felt threatened”.

He emphasized: “Everybody: present, past and future appointees of state should know that they are responsible for their own acts. Even now, the constitution knows that the President even is not infallible. That’s why the President is immune to criminal and civil prosecution while in office. I mean they know”.

The former Minister who is also a lawyer, however, cautioned the posture of government officials regarding the work of the yet-to-be named special prosecutor gives credence to suspicion the office will be used to witch-hunt NDC appointees.

Mr. Fuseini mentioned the pronouncement of the Vice President and that of a deputy Attorney General Joseph Kpemka to back his assertion.

“President Mahama talks about the digital address system, the Vice President of the Republic wants to respond and says things in terms of waiting until the people are prosecuted and they will know who is 419. So you are feeding, you see it’s a mindset so you are feeding it into the people that it is the special prosecutor’s office that’s coming to jail NDC people. And it’s consistent, a deputy Attorney General says ‘go on continue talking, when, in October when we start prosecuting you, you will stop talking’. You understand?”

“So clearly it’s a threat. So what is it that they wanted to do that they couldn’t have done and they are waiting for the special prosecutor,” the lawmaker stressed.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has told Ghanaians in the UK the Special Prosecutor will not witch-hunt anyone.

