Speaker Slams Minority Over “Unbridled” Comments

Prof Mike Oquaye, Speaker of Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye has chided the Minority for the recent spree of attacks on him over the manner he conducts affairs in the House.

The comments were contained in his speech just before the house went on recess.

In what seemed like a direct response to Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu’s call for Minority members to be given equal opportunities to voice their concerns on national issues, Mr. Oquaye said: “There is a way of talking in the church which is different from the Makola market and I will like to say that the way you say a thing, where you say it and how you say it should be part of parliamentary etiquette. The right to have a say of course does not include unbridled gesticulations.. I think this is what our people expect of us and we must stand .”

Before that, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the Minority would insist on having its say in spite of what he described as recent attempts to stifle their views.

“In the last few days, it is as if there have been major disagreement and conflicts. The Majority should have its say and the Minority should its say and we are well aware that we are a party in the Minority, possibly working into the future with the Majority but the people of Ghana expect that the Minority will keep an ear and eye on public matters and we will do so…

“We will support the Speaker of this house but our rights of say must be safeguarded by you as Chair of this house and Mr. Speaker, it will be wrong for anybody to use the happenings of the day in Parliament to measure and rule unfairness. All I ask for is to safeguard that path , if you cannot add to it do not reduce it. There will be moments that even as Minority Leader, there will be no supplementary questions.”

Mr. Oquaye has come under a series of attack from the Minority side who have accused him of sidelining them during discussions on national issues in the House.

The Minority’s angst over this development has forced them to on some occasions either walk out during ongoing deliberations or oppose business in the house.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu , in assigning reasons to these happenings, accused former Speaker of Parliament. Doe Adjaho of manipulating Minority members to oppose business in the House.

“The man [Doe Adjaho] is behind the scenes, he still wants to control Parliament. Yesterday, he even called them and was telling them that, they should not agree for us in committee to allow you the press to be present. The man thinks he is still in control.”

-Citifmonline