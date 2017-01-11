Speaker Announces Vetting Committee

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye

With the smooth constitution of the Appointments Committee of the Seventh Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, yesterday referred nominees for ministerial positions for vetting (by the Committee) which was communicated to him by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The MP for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who was tipped to handle the Health Ministry, has been nominated as the minister-designate for Education while the NPP MP for Dormaa Central, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has been nominated as the minister-designate for Health.

The ministers-designate will soon appear before the Appointments Committee whose composition is made up of 16 majority and 10 minority members.

The chairman of the Appointments Committee would be Joseph Osei-Owusu who is the first deputy speaker, while the vice chairman is Sarah Adwoa Safo (deputy majority leader). The rest are Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh (NPP MP for Sunyani East), Dominic Nitiwul (NPP MP for Bimbilla), Samuel Atta Akyea (NPP MP for Abuakwa South), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NPP MP for Manhyia South), Daniel Nii Titus Glover (NPP MP for Tema East), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (NPP MP for Ablekuma West), Joseph Kofi Adda (NPP MP for Navrongo Central), Joseph Cudjoe (NPP MP for Efia), Patricia Appiagyei (NPP MP for Asokwa), Osei Bonsu Mensah (NPP MP for Akwapim South), Kofi Amoakohene (NPP MP for Atetebu/Amantin), Anthony N-yoh Puowele Karbo (NPP MP for Lawra), Babara Asher Ayisi (NPP MP for Cape Coast North) and Michael Gyato (NPP MP for Krachi East).

On the minority side are the minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu (who is the ranking member), Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka (deputy ranking member), Mahama Ayariga (NDC MP for Bawku Central), Sampson Ahi (NDC MP for Bodi), Eric Opoku (NDC MP for Asunafo South), Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo (NDC MP for Hohoe), Joseph Yieleh Chireh (NDC MP for Wa West), Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye (NDC MP for Odododiodioo), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (NDC MP for North Tongu) and Alhassan Suhuyini (NDC MP for Tamale North).

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that the second batch of the ministerial nominees would be presented to the speaker today by President Akufo-Addo for announcement and referral to the Appointments Committee. The first batch was named yesterday.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr