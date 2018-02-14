Spate Of Road Accidents Worrying – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the recent spate of road accidents in the country describing the situation as worrying.

The President’s comment comes after recent fatal road accidents in the country since January.

On January 25, 10 people died in a fatal accident on the Accra-Suhum road with several other people sustaining severe injuries.

Two people also died in another road accident near Nsawam in the Eastern region on Tuesday, January 30.

On Friday February 9, three people including popular musician Ebony Reigns died in a head on collision with a VIP bus on the Sunyani-Accra road.

On Tuesday, February 13, six people also died in another road accident at Taifa junction in Accra.

In a tweet Tuesday, the President stated that he has asked “the Ministers for the Interior, Roads and Highways, and Transport to meet and come out with proposals immediately, to address this critical issue in order to improve the safety of our roads.”

-Starrfmonline