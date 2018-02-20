SP: Parliament Approves Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has approved the nomination of Mr Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.

Only the Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale North, Suhuyini Alhassan Sayibu voted against Mr Amidu’s approval.

Mr Amidu was nominated by Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo and his nomination was accepted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who named him as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor.

The former Attorney General was on Tuesday, 13 February 2018, vetted by the Appointments Committee of parliament.

He will have the responsibility to initiate investigations into all suspected corruption-related offences of all persons in public service.

Mr Amidu during his vetting said he took up the appointment to help fight corruption. He promised not to be bias but to be fair and neutral in the discharge of his duties.

–Peacefmonline