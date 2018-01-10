SP Must Be “Good Person With Conscience” – Kufuor

John Agyekum Kufuor

Whoever President Nana Akufo-Addo appoints as Special Prosecutor to help his administration fight corruption, must be a fair-minded astute legal practitioner with conscience, former president John Agyekum Kufuor has advised.



The president recently assented to the Special Prosecutor Act after parliament passed it into law.



It is speculated that lawyers Akoto Ampaw and Philip Addison have been penciled for that office. Officialdom has not confirmed that speculation.



Speaking about the kind of person fit that office, Mr Kufuor told journalists on Tuesday, 9 January that: “I believe that we should pray that we get a good person – when I say good, I mean the person should be good not only as a competent lawyer but also a person with conscience.”



“When you’ve got a professional with human feeling, a professional with human touch, with conscience, holding that that office, I tell you, it will make it definitely what we all want, so that corruption will be tackled objectively, not with biases: Because he’s my party person, or he’s from my village or my cousin or anything, but they will go at their work based on the law and also with conscience,” Mr Kufuor suggested, urging that: “Let’s pray for the right type of prosecutor to take the office”.

-ClassFMonline.com