Sowah Signs For Hearts

Ernest Sowah

PRO of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare on Oyerepa FM has confirmed signing former Kotoko goalie, Ernest Sowah.

“We are happy to announce the capture of Ernest Sowah and we believe his inclusion is a plus to us. There are more in the pipeline so the supporters should exercise patience”

Manager of Ernest Sowah, Nana Oduro Sarfo, on Oyerepa FM confirms that the player cost Hearts around the region of ¢40,000.

“Ernest Sowah has signed for Hearts of Oak for two and a half years in the region of ¢40,000.”

“I have sent a message to Fred Achie of Ashgold and Nana Agyemang Badu to apologise to them for not giving them Ernest Sowah because our discussions had gone far but that of Hearts was preferred,” said Nana Oduro Sarfo on Oyerepa FM.