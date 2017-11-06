Southgate Blasts U-17 Champs

England under 17 pulled off an achievement worthy of merit in winning the world cup

Ruthless Gareth Southgate has told England’s Under 17 World Cup heroes to remember they play for the Three Lions on the front of their shirts and not the name on the back.

It comes after the youngsters, including super-starlets Phil Foden of Manchester City and Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, turned their tops from back to front for their trophy presentation.

Southgate has shown himself as a supporter of England’s young guns, having included Tammy Abraham, Joe Gomez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in his latest squad to face Germany and Brazil.