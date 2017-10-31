Soulama Laid To Rest

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Soulama Abdoulaye, has been laid to rest in Burkina Faso, following his sudden death on Friday.

The service for the former Burkina Faso international, a practicing Muslim was held in line with Islamic rites, including preaching and a prayer to the dead led by an Imam.

In attendance at the ceremony on Sunday was a huge crowd of friends, supporters, former players and the highest authorities of sports in Burkina Faso

Soulama was eulogised by Bacheba Ouattara, the former captain of the USFRAN Bobo-Dioulasso (one of Soulama’s former clubs) who delivered an address on behalf of his former teammates. He saluted the memory of the deceased, praising his unique talent, charisma and jovial nature.

The President of the Burkina Faso Football Federation, Colonel Sita Sangaré, also praised the unique qualities of the deceased while the captain of the Burkina Faso national team (Stallions), Charles Kaboré, described Soulama as a “patriot who sacrificed himself for football and for his nation.”

He added: “His departure is a great loss for football because when a player of the rank of Abdoulaye Soulama draws towards the end of his career, it is at this moment that one needs his experience and his advice for young people.”

Aboubacar Gansoré, who delivered a message of compassion and condolence on behalf of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, described the deceased as “a torchbearer of Burkina Faso and a reference, especially, for young people who wanted to embrace the goalkeeping career.”

After that, there was a long funeral procession of more than a kilometre where the cortege made a brief stop at Soulama’s family home in sector No. 5 before he was laid to rest at the Tangora Road Cemetery.

-Myjoyonline