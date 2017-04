Abdoulaye Soulama

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Abdoulaye Soulama is reported to be in critical condition in his hometown.

He is on admission at the Regional Hospital Centre (CHR) in Banfora.

According to the Governor of the Cascades region in Burkina Faso, Soulama has lost his sight.

However, the doctors have not been able to provide proper treatment to guarantee his release from the hospital.