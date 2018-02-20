Sory Gets CAF Post

Thaddeus Sory

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Mr. Thaddeus Sory as Vice President of the CAF Appeal Board.

Mr. Sory who is a member of the GFA’s Legal Committee, will be Vice President to Nigeria’s Mr A.U Mustapha San on the Board.

This was announced at the 40th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Casablanca, Morocco on February 2, 2018.

Others that were elected on the Caf Appeal Board as members included; Saer Seck of Senegal, Chitbahal Bhai Mustapha of Mauritius, Ali Mohamed Ahmed of Somalia, Fernando Rui Da Costa of Angola, Adjib Koullamallah of Chad and Ould Zmiri Bachir of Algeria.

Prior to his appointment, Mr Sory has represented the football association in various legal cases and was the Association’s legal representative during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Commission of Inquiry (Brazil 2014).

The CAF Appeal Board consists of one (1) president, one (1) vice-president and a number of members deemed necessary.

The remit of this body shall be governed by CAF Disciplinary Code, CAF Statutes and CAF Regulations.