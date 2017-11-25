Sonnie Badu Represents Ghana @ ‘The Experience’ 2017

UK-based international Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has been invited to perform at this year’s edition of a praise and worship event dubbed ‘The Experience 2017’, which is slated for December 1, 2017 at Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos in Nigeria.

The praise and worship event which is under the theme ‘Jesus Is Our King’ will witness performances from 15 international artistes who will perform alongside Sonnie Badu.

The artistes were selected from the United States, Columbia, South Carolina, Kingston, Jamaica, Nigeria and Ghana to perform at the annual international musical conference.

Veteran international gospel artiste Don Moen heads the team from the US with others like Micah Stampley, Nathaniel Bassey and Donnie McClurkin.

The team from Nigerian is made up of artistes such as Midnight Crew, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Onos Ariyo, Eben, Frank Edwards, Tope Alabi and Beejay Sax.

The others are Chevelle Franklyn from Kingston, Jamaica, Travis Greene from Columbia, Sonnie Badu from Ghana, among others.

‘The Experience’, an annual event put together by the House on Rock Churches in Lagos in Nigeria, is an interdenominational gospel conference that features some of the best-known musical talents of our time.

The concert which has now become known as the largest musical concert in Africa attracts over 700,000 people from all walks of life.

It is convened and hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, who is the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House of the Rock Churches.

The event which was started in December 2006 with over 70,000 persons in attendance is marking its 12 years.