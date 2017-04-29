Somanya Porno Stars Grabbed

The Somanya District Police Command in the Eastern Region has arrested two persons for allegedly circulating nude pictures of a 20-year-old former student of the Yilo Krobo Senior High School (SHS).

DAILY GUIDE gathered that one of the suspects, Prince Teye, took pictures of the sexual act with his former girlfriend Lydia Tetteh.

Prince later sent the pictures to one Amuzu after they broke up.

According to the police, Prince, during interrogations claimed he mistakenly sent the pictures to Amuzu.

However, investigations revealed that Amuzu was supposed to call Lydia to pay ransom to avert their publication.

Lydia on March 22, 2017 at about 1:30 pm stormed the Somanya Police to lodge a complaint.

She claimed her brother had chanced upon her nude pictures which were circulating on Facebook.

A source at the police told DAILY GUIDE that after investigations, Prince Teye and Amuzu, were charged with circulation of obscene materials and abetment of crime and arraigned before a Somanya Circuit Court.

The accused persons, who pleaded not guilty, have since been granted bail to reappear on 23rd May, 2017.

From Daniel Bampoe, Somanya