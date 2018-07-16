Somanya Chiefs Launch Foundation

Minister unveiling the foundation logo

THE CHIEFS of Yilo Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, have launched the Oklepeme Foundation as part of efforts to continue prioritizing their commitment to social development, at Somanya over the weekend.

The Oklepeme Foundation’s primary aim is to connect directly with the less privileged and offer sustainable support in the areas of Education, Health, Socio-Economic Development, Sports and Environment.

The Paramount Chief of the Yilo – Klo State, Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaah Sasraku II, in his address said while the government was doing its best, it nevertheless cannot do all and therefore the need to come together with resources to support each other; no matter how small.

He said: “It has been my heart’s desire since becoming the Paramount Chief of Yilo Klo to ensure the education of our children of school going age without dropping out because of financial reasons; that our young boys and girls will complete Senior High School without dropping out because of teenage pregnancy and related issues; that basic health and education will be accessible to all no matter how rich or poor”.

Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaah Sasraku II, added, “…training for the youth in areas of agriculture and entrepreneurship, training and support for women in starting small businesses, family planning and empowerment and the general eradication of ignorance, illiteracy and abject poverty.”

The Paramount chief called on corporate Ghana, development agencies, government, philanthropists and well-meaning people of Yilo Klo to offer the needed support for the development of the land.

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Afisah Otiko Djaba who spoke as special guest of honour at the event, courted the benevolence of the public into supporting the sustenance of the programme.

The Gender Minister who applauded the establishment of the Foundation was convinced that the program will positively impact on the education and quality of life in the community.

She observed that, “To achieve the set goals of the Oklepeme Foundation, we must support and continue to invest in its projects that will be rolled out. Therefore, I fully support the setup of the Oklepeme Foundation, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the education and general quality of life in this community”.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Somanya