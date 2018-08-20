Solomon Asante Strikes Again

Solomon Asante

Ghanaian winger Solomon Asante continued in his rich vein of form by scoring his 11th goal of the season as Phoenix Rising bounce back to win column in the United Soccer League after defeating Las Vegas Lights FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Lights FC wasted little time in creating their first chance of the evening. Less than one minute into the match, Las Vegas’ Omar Salgado ripped a shot toward the left upper 90. But Lubin dove to his right and punched the would-be goal away to keep the match scoreless.

Then Phoenix Rising forward, Solomon Asante, struck in the 10th minute. After his initial header on target was blocked, Asante ran after the rebounded shot, collected it, turned round towards the goal and fired a low shot which beat the goalkeeper for a goal.

Asante, the captain of the team, has been leading by example, constantly coming to the party when his team needs him. His 11 goals make him the club’s leading scorer this season.

The 27-year-old has also assisted in six goals.