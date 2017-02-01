Soldiers Raid Kofi Adams’ Home

Kofi Adams

The home of NDC National Organizer Kofi Adams has been raided by some men, believed to be soldiers, StarrFMonline.com gathered.

Mr. Adams who is currently out of the country told Accra-based Montie FM Wednesday that five vehicles in his house have all been taken away by the soldiers who were accompanied by personnel of the national security and DVLA.

“They said they are taking them to the flagstaff House, they carried five cars away.

“They think some of us talk and so they are finding means to intimidate us but they will fail because some of us have been in this business for many years and cannot be silenced in this manner,” he said.

He noted the soldiers were led by one Captain Tandoh who claimed they were directed on the operation by National Security minister Kan Dapaah.

Mr. Adams however said the minister denied knowledge of the operation when he contacted him via phone.

-Starrfmonline