Soldiers Confiscate Agyenim Boateng’s Car

James Agyenim Boateng

Some security operatives have seized a vehicle belonging to James Agyenim-Boateng, former aide to Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur.

According to Agyenim-Boateng, the car seized by the security operatives is a vehicle he has had since February 2012.

In a Facebook post, the former Journalist revealed that the raid and seizure of his car was sanctioned by Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare.

Recounting what transpired at his residence on Tuesday in an audio recording Mr. Agyenim-Boateng claimed the operatives had no warrant and did not even know the model of car they were looking for.

“Three soldiers in uniform and plain-clothed security persons came to my residence. They were in two Toyota Land Cruisers, banged on my gate violently and I went out to meet them. I asked them what the early morning visit was all about. The plain-clothed person explained that they had come in search of missing state vehicles.

“I asked him whether they had a search warrant [but] he replied in the negative. I asked by what authority then were they searching for the cars and he produced a laminated copy of the letter written by the Chief of Staff. I explained that that could not be a substitute for a search warrant; it did not operate as a search warrant. Be that as it may, particularly as I was a law-abiding citizen and I wasn’t keeping any missing vehicle and did not have any stolen vehicle in my custody, I let them in.”

“I asked them whether they had an inventory, a list of the cars they were looking for, the make, the chassis numbers and registration plate [but] he said No they didn’t. Then I asked: ‘So how could you be looking for what you do not have, or what you do not know?’

“Eventually, I let them in. At the end of it they drove away a vehicle that I have had since February 2012, and their point was simply that the vehicle was not in my name even though it was still in the name of the person who sold it to me. As we speak, I don’t have the vehicle anymore.”

The raid on Mr. Agyenim-Boateng’s residence comes days after that of the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams was raided.

