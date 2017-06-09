Soldiers Beat Cop In Public

DCOP Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander

Two military personnel allegedly assaulted an unidentified policeman in public at the Uaddarra Barracks in Kumasi on Monday.

The soldiers, according to eye witnesses, launched an unprovoked attack on the victim and surprisingly humiliated him in public.

The cop was said to be passing through the barracks in a car with other people, and a certain military man ordered him to stop the vehicle.

“He stopped for a while and a military man, who was wielding a shovel, approached him in the vehicle, Mark Owusu, an eyewitness said.

“In an angry tone, the military man questioned the cop as to why he was passing through the barracks.”

Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, he said the victim told the soldier that he was a policeman.

Owusu said the military man called one of his colleagues to the scene and they (soldiers) allegedly manhandled the innocent cop.

According to him, the car’s keys were seized by the soldiers, who also deflated the tyres of the vehicle.

Police Commander

But the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah, stated that some people are exaggerating with regards to the matter on social media.

“Yes, I have a report of soldiers attacking a policeman on Monday but the case is not as serious as we were initially made to believe,” he said on Nhyira FM.

He stated emphatically that “the information that the policeman was brutally beaten so he is currently on admission at the hospital is not true.”

According to him, the cop was reportedly passing through a restricted area in the barracks where army officers reside.

DCOP Ken Yeboah said some soldiers stopped the car, seized the ignition keys and deflated the tyres so that the car cannot move.

He said the military and police chiefs in the region were investigating the case, adding that any person found culpable in the case would be punished.

DCOP Yeboah stated that there is peace and harmony between the military and police in the region, noting that the isolated case cannot destroy the relationship between the two institutions.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi