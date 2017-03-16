Soldiers Beat Civilians In Takoradi

Some of the injured persons

Some men, believed to be military personnel in the Western Regional capital of Takoradi Monday night allegedly bullied some innocent civilians near Amanful Main Spain, a suburb of Takoradi.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the purported military personnel went berserk at the Amanful area and allegedly assaulted anyone they met on the street.

According to sources, the supposed military men, numbering about 20, were retaliating an alleged assault on one of their colleagues the previous day.

Some people also alleged that the security men took the action because a mobile phone belonging to one of their colleagues was snatched by somebody at the Amanful area.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that the military person, whose phone was purportedly stolen, went back to the barracks and informed his colleagues about the incident.

The military men then reportedly mobilized themselves, stormed the area and manhandled anyone they set their eyes on.

One of the assailants was identified as a former goal keeper of a football club who is believed to be among the new recruits.

In the process, about 10 male residents in the vicinity sustained various degrees of injury.

The victims later reported the case to the police with the help of the assembly man for the area and were given forms to attend to hospital for treatment.

A police source confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE and stressed that the case was under investigation.

Meanwhile, some residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis have vehemently spoken against the alleged brutality by the purported military guys, stating that the days when the military brutalized the civilian population were over.

It would be recalled that some few months ago about 20 personnel of the Ghana Air Force base in Takoradi went on rampage at the Kwesimintsim Police Station in the Western Region, attacking two police personnel on duty.

“The military is there to protect and defend the people and the territorial integrity of the nation at all times and not to brutalize civilians or other security agencies,” a resident pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi