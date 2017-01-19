Soldier Grabbed With Gov’t Vehicle

The soldier with the V8 vehicle

Some security personnel in the previous Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government are allegedly stealing state vehicles at their disposal.

One of such incidents occurred in Accra recently when a soldier with the rank of WO reportedly attached to the Ghana Air Force, together with a National Security operative, were seen changing the number plate of a black Land Cruiser V8 4×4, after which they drove it away.

They allegedly removed the vehicle’s registration number plate which had a green background (an indication it was a state property) and replaced it with a private registration plate at a Washing Bay at Kawukudi Junction in Nima, close to the Tamara Restaurant and NADMO head office, behind the 37 Military Hospital morgue, at about 4pm on the eve of the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president.

The two men reportedly replaced the original number plate – GV 530 -14 – with a private number plate (white background), which had GN 287 – 12.

A man in mufti who looked like a National Security operative because of the communication gadget he had tucked in his back pocket, came in first with the Land Cruiser, followed later by the soldier, who arrived in a black Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GR 237 – 12.

They were said to have asked one of the washing bay attendants to help them with a screw driver and within a few minutes, the ‘job’ was done and the vehicle went in the direction of the Akuafo Intersection.

By William Yaw Owusu