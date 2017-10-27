Sofoline Project Abandoned

Amoako Atta and Osei Assibey Antwi during the inspection

THE CONTRACTROR working on the Sofoline Interchange project in Kumasi has left the site due to lack of funds.

This disheartening news was disclosed to the media in Kumasi by the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Akwasi Amoako Atta on Monday.

According to the minister, the project had stalled for almost three to four years now because the contractor was not being paid.

Mr. Amoako Atta, blamed the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) for not showing commitment to the project.

He was speaking during the first day of his three-day working tour of the Ashanti Region to inspect the state of roads in the region.

The minister said the Sofoline Interchange project, which links Ashanti and Brong Ahafo regions, is a key project which needs maximum attention.

According to him, the delay in the completion of the project had led to several challenges for the thousands of people that ply the road daily.

He said the heavy vehicular traffic on the Sofoline to Abuakwa stretch is too much hence the need to complete the project quickly.

The Roads and Highways Minister assured that the President Akufo-Addo led government would complete the project to bring relief to the people.

He pointed out that the NDC administration had left behind several abandoned road projects, stressing that, the NPP administration would tackle them all.

The minister, early on, ordered the demolition of four roundabouts on the Kumasi/Accra highway, which are deemed to be the cause of traffic on that segment of the road.

Located at Ejisu, Tec Police Station, Oduom and Boadi Junction, the roundabouts have also been cited as a major cause of accidents.

The minister said the roundabouts, constructed ten years ago, have outlived their usefulness and should be removed.

He suggested that other means could be applied in place of the roundabouts to help ensure smooth traffic flow on that busy stretch.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey and Kumasi Roads Engineer, Ing Nana Poku Agyeman, were with the minister.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi