Sociedad Player Suffers Stroke

Luca Sangalli

Real Sociedad midfielder, Luca Sangalli was taken to hospital after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday, the Basque club said.

The 23-year-old, along with defender, Raul Rodriguez Navas, was not included in the squad for the team’s Copa del Rey game at Celta Vigo yesterday and the club later explained his situation.

“Luca Sangalli suffered a mild stroke this morning. He is currently in the stroke unit of the Donostia University Hospital, where he will be studied,” Real Sociedad said in a statement.

The Spanish midfielder, who came through the Sociedad youth system, has impressed this season, netting a goal in the 3-1 win at local rivals Athletic Bilbao on Oct. 5.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, Sangalli was taking an exam on Wednesday morning at the university in the town of Arrasate when he started feeling unwell. He called the club doctor and was then taken to hospital.

Sangalli has a degree in mechanical engineering. He is currently studying for masters in industrial engineering which he combines with his football career.

El Mundo Deportivo reported that the player is progressing positively after sustaining the stroke.

Sangalli was promoted to the first team back in August and signed a contract extension with the Basque outfit until June 2020.