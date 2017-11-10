Social Welfare Clash With Ankaful Hospital Over Patient’s Baby

Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital

Officials of the Social Welfare Department in the Central region have clashed with the Medical Director of the Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital, Dr. Eugene Dordoye over the latter’s decision to hand over a mental patient’s baby to a woman for upkeep rather than the Social Welfare Department.

Starr News has gathered that Dr. Dordoye released the child born by the mentally ill patient to a supposed Good Samaritan instead of the Department of Social Welfare and without the latter’s consent sparking animosity between the two.

The Central regional office of the Department of Social Welfare says though it is their duty to determine where and how the child will be kept, Dr Dordoye kept the child to himself whilst the baby’s mother was on admission.

Persistent attempts by the department to impress on the doctor to release the child proved futile.

It would be recalled that some staff of the Ankaful Psychiatric hospital in a recent petition to the CEO of the Mental Health Authority highlighted this issue as one of their main concerns against the medical director of the facility and demanded his removal.

The Central Regional Director of the Department of Social Welfare, Mr. Smith Dankwa says he is disappointed at the decision by Dr Dordoye to release the child to the supposed Good Samaritan because the department should handle such actions.

He said his outfit is investigating the matter adding that he has invited the Good Samaritan but she is yet to respond.

-Starrfmonline