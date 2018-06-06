Snubbed Sane Backs Germany To Win

Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has demanded his Germany team-mates ‘Go get that title!’ in Russia following the Manchester City winger’s shock omission from Joachim Low’s World Cup squad.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an instrumental campaign as City romped to the Premier League title and won the League Cup, scoring 14 goals and assisting 19 more.

He was the obvious choice to be named PFA Young Player of the Year, one of Pep Guardiola’s most lethal attacking weapons, but Low deemed him surplus to requirements this summer.

Despite admitting his ‘disappointment’ at the decision, Sane urged his national team colleagues to once again win the trophy they lifted in Brazil four years ago.

‘Thank you so much everyone for your encouraging messages yesterday and today,’ Sane wrote on Twitter.

‘I’m obviously disappointed I won’t participate in the World Cup but I have to accept this decision and I’ll give it my all to bounce back stronger!

‘Nothing but the best of success to the DFB Team in Russia. Go get that title!’