SMS Allayed Sack Fears …Mourinho Admits

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed that a text message (SMS) from the board quelled his fears about being sacked.

There has been intense speculation about Mourinho’s future of late, with one report before Saturday’s game against Newcastle indicating that the Portuguese would be sacked regardless of the result.

However, Mourinho, whose side staged a remarkable comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at Old Trafford, disclosed that the club’s hierarchy informed him prior to the game that they still have faith in him.

Mourinho told talkSPORT (via goal): ‘The ones that read the papers, that are connected with social media, they thought maybe I had gone [been sacked].

‘If I hadn’t had an SMS from my board not to read [into the speculation], I would have been convinced too.’

United went into the Newcastle game having gone four matches without a win in all competitions.

They made a woeful start as early strikes from Kenedy and Yoshinori Muto saw Newcastle establish a two-goal lead.

However, United improved significantly after the break, with goals from Juan Mata and Anthony Martial seeing them levelled before Alexis Sanchez scored a late winner.