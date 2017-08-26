Smooth Take-Off

Kankakee Biney (right), Farm Manager, Ekumfi Fruits Processing Company Limited, briefing President Akufo- Addo on the pineapple farm. With them is Daniel Kwarteng (left), Managing Director of the company

President Akufo-Addo has successfully launched one of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) flagship policies – the ‘One District, One Factory (1D1F)’ – as part of the efforts to industrialize Ghana and help create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.

The launch of the Ekumfi Fruit Processing Factory at Ekumfi Eyisam in the Central Region signifies the beginning of the take-off of all the factories that are going to be built by the NPP government.

The Ekumfi project is expected to benefit from the $2 billion Chinese Exim Bank loan as it gets $5 million payable in seven years, according to the General Manager, Daniel Kwarteng.

The 1D1F National Coordinator, Gifty Ohene-Konadu, has said the Ekumfi project is expected to create about 5,400 job opportunities directly and indirectly.

This is indeed good news for the community as the unemployed youth who have been suffering for far too long will heave a sigh of relief.

The excitement that greeted the official launch of the initiative at Ekumfi Eyisam by President Akufo-Addo yesterday suggests that the people themselves are prepared to ensure that everything goes right.

The Akufo-Addo government has indeed shown commitment to this policy, providing a roadmap for its implementation within its first 100 days in office. The policy has also been under scrutiny by various sections of society and has received significant coverage in the media.

The initiative has been embraced with much interest, with many private investors – both home and abroad – reportedly stampeding the corridors of the institution in-charge of its implementation.

In our opinion, it is critical to note that just like many well-intended developmental agenda pursued by past governments, we all have to put our shoulders to the wheel to enable the government fully implement the 1D1F since the whole country stands to gain from this brilliant strategy in terms of development and as a panacea to the rising unemployment phenomenon.

The president’s vision to transform Ghana’s economy and build factories to feed on the raw materials that are in abundance in the country, will play a key role in the industrialization drive.

It is however, important to revisit Ghana’s attempts at industrialization in the past to enable a dispassionate dialogue on the 1D1F policy for a better implementation. This is necessary as the past often provides a blueprint for the future either as a guide in repeating past successes or avoiding mistakes.

The issue of access to market for the produce of our hardworking farmers must not be glossed over. We have a strong belief that this government will learn from past experiences and ensure that the efforts of farmers and the huge investments made do not go waste.

The foundations of rapid industrialization and its attendant economic growth hinge on infrastructural development. Foreign direct investments are attracted with ease when adequate amenities, including good roads, efficient transport systems, and well planned industrial zones are available, coupled with reliable and affordable energy.

The campaign to buy locally produced goods remains a paradox and a lip service rendered by successive governments, but knowing the caliber of person President Akufo-Addo is, we are very confident that he will lead the marketing drive himself to motivate the factories to produce more for local consumption and export.