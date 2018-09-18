Smith, Still Ghana’s Strongest

Smith, receiving his prize (Dummy Cheque) after the event

Damien Smith on Saturday shrugged off competition from three other bodybuilders to emerge winner of the 2018 Ghana’s Strongest challenge. He becomes the only person to hold the title twice having won the 2017 event.

His main contender, Victor Ampofo came second with Godfred Akobila placing third and Mustapha Arhin (Mayweather) taking the fourth place.

Damien Smith walked away with a luxury Honda Accord car, 3,000 cedis cash, certificate, medal and products from sponsors of the competition.

Victor walked home with 8,000 cash prize and a certificate, while Godfred took 6,000 cedis cash and a certificate. Mustapha got 5,000 cedis with a certificate. Each of the three also received assorted products from sponsors.

The final event, which took place at the Jubilee Park in Takoradi, saw hundreds of bodybuilding fans turned up to rally support for their respective contestants.

Contestants went through five rounds of activity; Car pull, farmers walk, cling and jerk, dead-lift and the sack in a pond race.

Damien exhibited great strength as he won most of the events undertaken on the day.

This year’s event originally began with nine contestants, five of which were evicted along the journey.

From The Sports Desk