Sly Tetteh Remembered

The late Sly Tetteh

Chief Executive Officer of Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Charles James Ayeh, one of the closest pals of departed Alhaji Sly Tetteh (Founder of Liberty Professionals) has yet again paid tribute to the latter.

He stated in a release to mark the seventh anniversary of Alhaji Sly Tetteh’s passing into the ancestry world that “Seven years ago, you left us for Glory. It was at a time when you were doing what you love most, playing the beautiful game of football.

“We still miss you, and with fond memories of what you did to modernize Ghana football, you will forever be in our hearts. Last year anniversary honoured your memory with a Memorial Lecture heavily patronized by ‘Who is Who’ in Ghana football.”

The release added “Unfortunately, Ghana Football is in trying times, making it difficult to come out with a similar program this year. But as always, I will keep the flame aglow in your memory. You are gone but your Legacy of Selflessness, Forthrightness, and Love for Mankind will never be forgotten. Tsotsoo, Rest in Peace.”