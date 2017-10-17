Sly Mensah’s ‘No ɛdidigya’ Slogan Causes Stir

Sylvester Mensah

Ahead of the primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) likely to be held in the last quarter of next year, 2018, one personality who is said to have stolen the hearts and minds of many NDC supporters and grassroots across the country with his message of hope is Sylvester Mensah.

Sly’s team has reportedly quavered the general party membership with a captivating slogan with an eye-catching and magnetic social media poster with the slogan “No ɛdidigya” to wit, we won’t leave any member behind.

Though the party leadership has not confirmed the date and venue for its presidential primaries, potential aspirants wishing to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections are engaged in subtle campaign to woo votes from delegates.

Other names that have popped up so far include; Prof. Joshua Alabi, former SSNIT board chairman and Ekow Spio Garbrah, former Minister for Trade and Industry. A third person, Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo has, however, put on hold his presidential ambition.

Though former President Mahama has not yet declared his intent to contest, he is alleged to have held meetings with various Regional party elders and leaders, an indication he is lacing his boots. Besides, the actions and comments from his followers, most of whom have lost affection, suggested he is in the contest.

The team Sly’s social media posters resonate with the base of the party. It is believed the tagline or slogan is resonating intensely with the grassroots and making real waves.

“Team Sly wishes to let all party members know that under his stewardship loyalty would be rewarded and no deserving person shall be ignored,” a supporter said.

The supporter called on the rank and file of the party to rally round Sylvester Mensah to bring about the desired party restructuring, restoration of hope and reward for loyalty, to strengthen the party for victory 2020 and transformational governance.

