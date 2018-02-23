Slow Down On Your Write-Ups – NPP MP To Amidu

Samuel Ayeh Paye

The New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Samuel Ayeh Paye has urged Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu to slow down on his write-ups and commentaries as he readies to assume the special position today.

According to the MP, It is important that the former attorney general took time to prepare and study the ropes of his new office considering the huge public expectation of him.

Amidu who has a penchant for responding and opinionating on national issues through lengthy articles, has promised to put a hold on his writings as he takes the Special Prosecutor job.

In his latest article however, he urged people who believe they have not stolen from the state to feel free since he would ensure their rights.

“There is no need for any citizen to go into exile as some are alleged to have done, or to contemplate or fear my approval and pending appointment as Special Prosecutor, so long as that citizen has not seriously violated any law worth investigating or prosecuting in the national interest under my remit.

“The 1992 Constitution protects every citizen from capricious exercise of discretion and I will ensure strict compliance with the letter and spirit of the 1992 Constitution in protecting the citizen’s rights and as well as any abuse of the public purse”.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday, the former deputy boss of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) said he has confidence in Amidu.

“We wish Martin Amidu well but he should try to hit slowly in the writings and his pronouncements. He may have to take his time and study the office he is appointed to work in. It is my wish that Martin Amidu will execute his job and do that very well,” he said.

For his part, Tamale Central MP Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said he believes Amidu would have fallen sick if he had not written his last epistle.

“I knew he will write it..if he didn’t write it, maybe he would have gotten hernia”.

-Starrfmonline