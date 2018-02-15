Sloopy Mike Gyamfi To Be Enstooled Paramount Chief

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Mike Kwadwo Gyamfi, known in showbiz as Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, will soon be enstooled as the paramount chief of Boso-Gua Traditional Area in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

The musician has been duly nominated by the kingmakers of Boafoa, Prah and Obideaba royal families, presented and acclaimed by all three divisional chiefs in the traditional area — Adonten, Benkum and Nifa (Torsen) — paving the way for his entoolment as Omanhene of the Boso-Gua Traditional Area to occupy the ‘vacant’ paramount stool after the alleged destoolment of Nana Nyarko II by the kingmakers.

The highlife musician, who is also a businessman and an ICT expert, stated in an interview that he is ready to serve his subjects, bring development, modify tourism in the area, develop music talents of the youth and bring direct and indirect foreign investments into the traditional area.

Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, a father of four, is married to a Dutch female teacher, Judith Zwaan.

The legend highlife musician is known for hit songs such as ‘Asem Kakra a Me Kae Yi’, ‘Telephone Nkomo’, ‘Mumude’, ‘Efiri Makoma Mu’ and ‘Ohye Ahwenee’.

He has also supported many top legend musicians.