SLEMCO Rolls Out SHAIP Project

Bamfo-Boateng (L) with De-Graft

Sports Leisure Entertainment Media Communications (SLEMCO) Company Limited in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Ghana Education Service has rolled out an initiative- Sports, Health and Lifestyle Improvement Project (SHAIP).

SHAIP, a $400 project seeks to build an average of 15 centres in every constituency, create 250,000 jobs over the next five years, build 16 NSA Centres of Excellence in all ten regions, reduce the rate of non-communicable diseases such as stroke, hypertension, impotence, heart disease etc and unearth sports talents.

In a press soiree at the Media Centre of the Accra Stadium yesterday, Kwaku Bamfo-Boateng, Chief Operating Officer and his counterpart, Coach Joseph De-Graft explained the benefits Ghana stands to gain should the project take off.

And barring any unforeseen hitches, the project would be launched on January 31 and it is expected to hit the ground running in April this year.

The duo in separate presentations mentioned that the social enterprise is unique in every aspect-from the payment of contractors(Electronic) to the training of trainees.

Partners of the project comprise of KDN Consulting (Excellent Solutions for Business Development), Flock Eventing Platform, CElel Germany, Endless Life Investment, SES (Beyond Frontiers) Alternative Renewal Afrikan Energy, Alternative Energy For Africa(AEFA), Moladi (Building) the future, EDC(Engineers and Contractors), Wizzit International (Mobile Banking) and VOA Star (Investment Brokers).

It is being sponsored by National Investment Bank (NIB), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Discount.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum