Slain Kwabenya Cop Will Be Honoured – IGP

IGP David Asante-Apeatu

The Police administration will engrave the name of the slain police officer, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi in gold on its cenotaph at the Police Training School to honour his memory.

Inspector Ashilevi was shot dead while at post at the Kwabenya District Police Headquarters, after a raid on the station by assailants who freed seven suspects on remand.

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, who was speaking at the one-week observation of the slain cop, said he will be duly honoured.

“Our colleague has not died in vain. We know him as a professional officer and his name is going to be engraved in gold at our cenotaph, and every year, we are going to commemorate his death”.

The IGP added that, the police administration will later announce some packages for the bereaved family.

Also speaking at the memorial, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said the government will soon institute a welfare system for families of police officers who die in line of duty.

This, according to the Minister, will ensure that police officers are not worse off than their counterparts in the military.

State burial for deceased

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased police officer wants the state to honour him with a state funeral.

The spokesperson for the family, Robert Normesinu Ashilevi, who made the request at the one-week observation ceremony, said the tragic manner in which their breadwinner died necessitates such an honour.

-Citifmonline