Skybiz Network Signs On Prophet Amponsah

Prophet Eric Amponsah

Skybiz 2 Network has signed a three-year recording and distribution deals with a gospel artiste, Prophet Eric Amponsah, to market and distribute his musical works in Ghana and abroad.

Prophet Amponsah, known in the music industry as Computer Man, was signed on after weeks of negotiations between his management and management of Skybiz Network.

Skybiz 2 Network has plans of signing gospel artistes such as Felicia Ntim, Sampson Annor, Bernard Amankwah and a few others on its label.

Prophet Amponsah, who is known for songs such as ‘Moma Kanea’ ‘Noso,’ ‘Megyewo,’ among others, thanked the management of Sky Music for signing him on its label.

Computer Man told Beatwaves that the deal is very juicy, adding, “This deal is a real breakthrough for me.”

He also disclosed that his new album titled, ‘Yesu Nti Me Ye Yie’ which was ready in February this year, would be released on Skybiz music label.

According to him, as a songwriter, performer and prophet, he would use his creativity to raise the standard of Ghanaian gospel music to enable him register his name and brand on the international market.

The inspirational singer is also the leader and founder of Hope Generation Ministry International (HGMI) in Accra.

Skybiz Production has over the years, been involved in the development of Ghanaian music and artiste management.

The management of the company disclosed that the record label had established a global distribution network which would ensure that the works of artistes on its label get to the market place.

“Our outfit’s goal is to promote creativity and talent in gospel music and also employ the resources at our disposal to improve the gospel music industry in Ghana,” a source close to the management told Beatwaves.

By George Clifford Owusu