Skaters Show Love @ Winter Olympics

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim names sole U.S. pair for 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

American figure skaters Chris Knierim and Alexa Scimeca Knierim sealed their Winter Olympics pair’s short routine with a kiss on Valentine’s Day.

They have skated together since 2012 and married in 2016, but are making their Olympic debut in Pyeongchang.

Chris, 30, and Alexa, 26, finished 14th to qualify for Thursday’s free skate.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and I think we showed how much we love each other and love to skate with each other during the programme,” Chris said.

The pair also helped the US figure skating team win bronze in the team competition earlier this week.

Alexa has returned to competition after developing a rare gastrointestinal illness two years ago that caused her weight to plummet and required several abdominal surgeries to solve the life-threatening issue.

“It makes this journey so much different and possibly more special than anyone who hasn’t experienced the super lows of life,” she said.

“We’re just feeding off each other and reminding each other how lucky we are to be here. It’s keeping us humble and happy.”