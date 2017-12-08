Six arrested for attempting to smuggle weapons into Yunyoo

Six suspected arms smugglers are in the custody of the Gambaga Divisional Police Command for attempting to smuggle sophisticated weapons into the Yunyoo Constituency of the Northern Region.

The Police, upon a tip-off, impounded the vehicle carrying six pump action guns and 130 cartridges.

The suspects will be transferred to the Northern Regional Police Command for further investigations.

A source close to the Northern Regional Security Council revealed to Citi News that the suspects had targeted heightening the tension in the area ahead of the creation of the new Yunyoo district.

Recently, there were reported sporadic gunshots in the constituency believed to have been related to the location of the capital of the yet-to-be-created Yunyoo district.

Whilst some residents there have proposed Yunyoo as the capital, others prefer Namong, one of the densely-populated Konkomba communities.

Some chiefs, in collaboration with the Konkomba Students Union recently renewed calls for Namong to be named the district capital.

They said their demand was non-negotiable and also served notice that they will resist any attempt to ignore their proposal.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his “Thank You” tour of the Northern Region announced the upgrading of six districts in the Northern Region.

He also revealed government’s intention to separate Yunyoo from the current Bunkprugu-Yunyoo district and also Nantong from the Savelugu-Nantong district.

By: citifmonline.com