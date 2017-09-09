Sister Deborah To Perform In London

Sister Deborah

Talented female artiste, Sister Deborah, is billed to perform at the maiden edition of an event dubbed, ‘Life Is Eazi Culture Fest’ to be held at Roundhouse, London, on September 23, 2017.

Sister Deborah was selected by the organizers of the event, which has Mr Eazi as the headline artiste, for her unique energy, creativity and melodious voice.

Sister Deborah, who is one of the main artistes to perform at the event, is among the female afro-pop artistes in Ghana today who have made an impact on both the local and the international music scenes.

The afro-pop artiste, whose hit single, ‘Uncle Obama,’ has won the hearts of Ghanaian music lovers, has also made a number of appearances on numerous musical platforms and performed creditably to the satisfaction of music fans.

The versatile singer has promised to stage an extraordinary performance to satisfy patrons who will attend the show.

She has a number of hit songs such as ‘Ghana Jollof,’ ‘Sampanana,’ ‘Never Leave You,’ among others, to her credit.