Sir John Appointed Forestry Commission CEO

Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie has been appointed the CEO of the Ghana Forestry Commission.

Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Sir John’, will be replacing Mr. Samuel Afari Dartey. Prior to his appointment, Sir John, was tipped for the MD position of the Ghana Ports and Harbours. However, President Akufo-Addo chose Paul Asare Ansah instead.

The Forestry Commission’s function is to create, protect and manage the permanent forest estates and protected areas in the various ecological zones of the country to conserve Ghana’s biophysical heritage, prepare and implement integrated forest and wildlife management plans for the maintenance of the environment to the benefit of all segments of society and to regulate the harvesting of timber, wildlife and other non-timber forest products among others.

Prior to his latest appointment, some party supporters accused the President of sidelining Mr. Owusu Afriyie.

However, the NPP loudmouth rubbished those claims, stating Akufo-Addo must be allowed to do his job.

