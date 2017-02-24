Silverbird To Premiere ‘Keteke’ Movie On March 4

Lydia Forson

The Silverbird Cinemas, Accra, will on Saturday, March 4, 2017 be the centre of attraction as movie lovers, celebrities and actors line up for the premiere of a new Ghanaian movie titled ‘Keteke’.

The movie, directed by Peter Sedufia, features lead roles by Adjetey Anang and Lydia Forson in a story that highlights the rail service system in the 80s where the train serves as the only means of transport from the outskirts. Boi (Adjetey Anang) and Atwei (Lydia Forson), a couple, are bent on delivering their first baby in Akete, but misses their first train.

A wrong decision finds them in the middle of nowhere. Will they make it on time for the delivery or risk losing the baby and mother?

‘Keteke’ also stars veteran actor Fred Amugi, Raymond Sarfo, Clemento Suarez, among others. The movie is produced by Laurene Manaa and will be premiering at 7:00pm and 9:00pm at the Silverbird Cinemas and West Hills Mall for GH¢30.