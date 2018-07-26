Sidney Rocks Liberia Tonight

Sidney

Sidney, Ghana’s most controversial hiplife artiste, is billed to perform at this year’s edition of the ‘Liberia Independence Musical Bash’ today at the Sinkor Town Hall in Morovia.

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper will perform with other renowned international artistes from Africa, Europe and USA.

The concert forms part of activities lined up by the Liberian government, led by President George Oppon Weah, to celebrate the country’s 171 Independence Day celebration which falls today.

The Ghanaian hiplife artiste was personally invited by the Liberian president, who happens to be his close friend, to perform at the event.

The show is expected to be one of the biggest musical concerts held in Morovia this year.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Sidney disclosed that he will perform at the show with his ‘Mapuka’ dancers from Ivory Coast.

“I will turn the whole venue upside down with my stage craft, dancing skills. I will perform all my hit songs such ‘Abuskeleke’, ‘Scent No’, ‘Obia Nye Obia’, ‘Africa Money’, among others, during my two hours on stage,” he stated.

According to the ‘Africa Money’ hitmaker, he is ready to unleash an unexpected performance on the night; one that Liberian music fans have never witnessed before in the country’s music industry.

He added that he will use the event to promote Ghana music and tell the whole world that Ghana is the home of African music.

By George Clifford Owusu